Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival

Saturday, January 06, 2018

10:00am to 2:00pm

Alton Visitor Center

200 Piasa Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

Join us for the kick-off of the much-anticipated eagle watching season with this family friendly event! See a live bald eagle up close and personal at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Then let the kids enjoy cold weather games including Ice Putt Putt Golf, Ice Cube Crush and Spin the Wheel and win great prizes. Enjoy watching ice sculptors create works of art at the Alton Visitor Center. Then head across the river to the Audubon Center at Riverlands to see finished ice sculptures, view eagles and Trumpeter Swans with the center's viewing scopes and take a shuttle ride to look for eagles. Shuttle tours are $5 per person. The Eagle Festival activities are free. For more details, call 1-800-258-6645.