Alton Branch NAACP 49th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet
Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Branch NAACP 49th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Atrium Hotel in Alton, featuring guest speaker, Teresa Haley, IllinoisState NAACp President.
Alton Branch NAACP is proud to be recognizing four recipients of the Alton Community:
Community Inspiration Award: Donald Tolbert
Educator Award: Anne Johnson
Community Service Award: Yolanda Harrison
Education Award: Youth Build
Alton Branch NAACP will also be recognizing two graduating Seniors of Alton High School awarding each scholarships.
Tickets for the event: $60
For more information, please contact the Alton Branch NAACP office or Alton Branch President Andy Hightower.
Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map