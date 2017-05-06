Alton Branch NAACP 49th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Atrium Hotel in Alton, featuring guest speaker, Teresa Haley, IllinoisState NAACp President.

Alton Branch NAACP is proud to be recognizing four recipients of the Alton Community:

Community Inspiration Award: Donald Tolbert

Educator Award: Anne Johnson

Community Service Award: Yolanda Harrison

Education Award: Youth Build

Alton Branch NAACP will also be recognizing two graduating Seniors of Alton High School awarding each scholarships.

Tickets for the event: $60

For more information, please contact the Alton Branch NAACP office or Alton Branch President Andy Hightower.