Alton Bulk/Large Item Drop-Off

The City of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge.

The drop-off drive will be Saturday, April 8th from 7:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon at the former landfill on Alby Street across from the VFW.

Items that will be accepted include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don’t fit in your trash cart, carpet (cut into 4-ft lengths). There will also be an E-Waste recycling drive, provided by CJD E-Cycling, on site, so you may bring electronics for recycling.

Items that will NOT be accepted include concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash, trash in bags and cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials.

This event is open to Alton residents only; participants must present a valid driver’s license or other form of photo identification showing address. Only one trip per address is allowed. No trailers, stake-bed trucks, or box trucks are permitted. Waste must be below the top of the truck for standard pickup trucks.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our residents to dispose of any bulk items they may have,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “The City of Alton and Republic Service realize that we need a way for residents to dispose of bulk items and we hope that residents will take advantage of this free service.”

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at 463-3530.