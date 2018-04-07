Alton Craft Beer Week

Saturday, April 07, 2018 – Saturday, April 14, 2018

All Day Event

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

Discover the Craft Beer throughout the region for Alton Craft Beer Week!

Grab your friends and head to Alton, Grafton and Bethalto to celebrate all things craft beer related during Alton Craft Beer Week beginning April 7 and running through April 14. Restaurants and bars in the region are showcasing the best craft beers in Illinois throughout the eight day event.

Also, pick up your Meeting of the Great Rivers Craft Beer Passport, visit six different restaurants and taverns to become an official Craft Beer Connoisseur and receive a free gift! Redeem your stamped passport at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and you will receive a Craft Beer Connoisseur bottle opener. (Craft Beer Passport holders must be 21 and over. Purchase is required to receive a passport stamp. Remember, please drink responsibly.)