The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market is starting a bit early this year on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street.

The Market will be in session Sat mornings from 8am-Noon, and Wednesday evenings from 4-7pm through Oct 14, 2017.

You’ll find a wide selection of locally grown seasonal fruit and vegetables including heirloom varie- ties and sustainably grown crops, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, grass-fed meat, local honey, bread and other baked goods, hot & iced coffee, fresh eggs, handmade soap, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, jewelry, and woodworking items.

On opening day the kids will love the Power Wheels Derby Car Race-Track.