Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Are you ready to be dazzled?

Watch the Alton Fireworks Spectacular light up the night sky on Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater!

Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets for the fireworks show starting at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Any seat at the Amphitheater will be the perfect spot to watch the fireworks sparkle over the Mississippi River in downtown Alton!