Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Google Calendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Starting at 5:00pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Come enjoy the magnificent glow of the Alton Fireworks Spectacular at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater! On July 3, 2018, sparks will fly as the fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Enjoy the live entertainment from Dave and Greg on the Liberty Bank Amphitheater stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Ticket Levels:

• FREE – GA (General Admission) is FREE to this event. The Amphitheater is open seating on the general admission lawn area.

• $25 – VIP ticket includes entry to Amphitheater, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth.

Info
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Independence Day, Leisure & Recreation
Google Calendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Fireworks Spectacular - 2018-07-03 17:00:00