Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Starting at 5:00pm

Come enjoy the magnificent glow of the Alton Fireworks Spectacular at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater! On July 3, 2018, sparks will fly as the fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Enjoy the live entertainment from Dave and Greg on the Liberty Bank Amphitheater stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

