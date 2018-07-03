Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Starting at 5:00pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Come enjoy the magnificent glow of the Alton Fireworks Spectacular at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater! On July 3, 2018, sparks will fly as the fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Enjoy the live entertainment from Dave and Greg on the Liberty Bank Amphitheater stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.