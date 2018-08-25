Alton Food Truck Festival

August 25, 2018, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr, Alton, IL

The successful Alton Food Truck Festival will return this summer on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater sponsored by Sauce Magazine!

The festival begins at 4:00 p.m. and concludes at 8:00 p.m.

This festival features food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. In addition, the Amphitheater's concession team offers beverages of all types to compliment the food truck offerings.

Live music will be showcased on the Amphitheaters stage featuring regional band Paint The Earth.

The Alton Food Truck Festival is FREE to the general public.

Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices.

A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience that includes parking close to the venue and complimentary drink tickets.

VIP Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at LibertyBankAmphitheater.com.

Click here for more info: https://goo.gl/tWErcj