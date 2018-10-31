Alton Halloween Parade
Downtown Alton 200 Piasa Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Starting at 7:30 pm
(618) 462-7527
Ghost and goblins beware, the "Most Haunted Small Town in America" will be out in full force at the annual Halloween Parade.
See Alton's scariest costumes and comical characters with over 40 participants including floats, bands and parade flair.
