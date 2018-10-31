Alton Halloween Parade

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Starting at 7:30 pm

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-7527

Ghost and goblins beware, the "Most Haunted Small Town in America" will be out in full force at the annual Halloween Parade.

See Alton's scariest costumes and comical characters with over 40 participants including floats, bands and parade flair.