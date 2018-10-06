Alton Haunted History Bus Tour

Saturday, October 6, 13, and 20, 2018

Friday, October 12, 19, and 26, 2018

Starting at 8:00 pm

First Unitarian Church

110 East Third St.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning bus tour of Alton's most haunted places! Our bus tour is approximately three hours long and travels by luxury coach to various reportedly haunted sites throughout Alton -- includes sites on the walking tour plus additional sites that we can't walk to! We are on and off the bus throughout the evening. Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.

For more information, call (217) 791-7859.

Admission is $42 per person.