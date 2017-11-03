Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

Friday, November 03, 2017

7:00pm to 10:00pm

First Unitarian Church (Alton Hauntings Tour)

110 East Third St

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Our haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.

Admission

$25 per person