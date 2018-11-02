Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

Friday, November 2, 2018

Saturday, November 3, 2018

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

First Unitarian Church

110 E. Third St.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown! The haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.