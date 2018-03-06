ALTON HIGH CONSERVATORY ANNUAL “MOONLIGHT CONCERT”

WHAT: Music performance by the Alton High Conservatory

WHEN: Tuesday, March 6, 2018; 7-8:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

TICKETS: FREE; suggested donation for their Scholarship Program

Alton, IL - February 22, 2018 - The Alton High Conservatory’s annual Moonlight Concert at Jacoby Arts Center on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 7-8:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. The Moonlight Concert is a free event, but please consider making a donation. Donations go towards the Conservatory Scholarship Program.

The Moonlight Concert will offer a sampling of the literature that the Conservatory students study and perform on a weekly basis. The concert will feature freshmen Morgan Palmer and Ty Rounds, sophomores Simon Harper, Audrey Neace, Quinn Perez, juniors Spencer Domer and Austin Turnbull, and senior Kevin Neace. The first half of the program will offer art song selections by prolific composers including Purcell, Handel, Caldara, Gluck, Duke, and Vaughan Williams. The second half of the program will feature selections from modern musicals, including favorites like Sweeney Todd, 1776, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, and many more! You are sure to hear something that you love and something brand new to you presented by these young artists and their professional pianist, Tyler Thornberry.

Conservatory voice teachers Eddie Hitchcock and Alison Neace teach private voice lessons to 35 high school vocalists. Lessons at the Conservatory are paid for by the students and their families. Scholarships are offered on a limited basis through generous donations and helps more students to be a part of the program through ½ and ⅓ scholarships each semester.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Thursday- Saturday 10am to 5pm. Closed Sunday-Wednesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!