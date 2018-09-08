Alton Jazz & Wine Fest

September 8, 2018, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr, Alton, IL

Are you down for some groovy beats and fresh drinks?

Get in the mix at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival, a FREE celebration of Miles Davis and the birthplace of cool - Alton, IL! Jump, jitterbug and jive to the sounds of some of the craziest cats in the biz: • Terell Stafford Quintet • Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers • Jazz STL All-Star Band • Jim Manley Quintet Food vendors for this event TBA.

Whether you're interested in buying or just browsing, artists will be selling and showcasing their work.

Art vendors TBA.

Doors open at 4 p.m. on September 8, 2018.

General Admission: FREE.

Open seating on the general admission lawn area.

VIP ticket - $20: includes assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth.

Click here for more details: https://goo.gl/qUMy8M