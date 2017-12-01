Alton Little Theater: A Nice Family Christmas
Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002
Dec. 1-2, 5-10 (10th at 2 p.m.)
Starting at 7:30pm
Alton Little Theater
2450 N. Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-3205
A Holiday sequel to the beloved and zany family our audiences met in A NICE FAMILY GATHERING...Add a Saucy Grandma, an eccentric Uncle..and competing Siblings....will the magic of Christmas bring this dysFUNctional Family back together? You Betcha!
For more information, call (618) 462-6562. To purchase tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or go to Online Box Office
Admission
Adults: $17
Students with I.D.: $10