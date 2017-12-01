Alton Little Theater: A Nice Family Christmas

Dec. 1-2, 5-10 (10th at 2 p.m.)

Starting at 7:30pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

A Holiday sequel to the beloved and zany family our audiences met in A NICE FAMILY GATHERING...Add a Saucy Grandma, an eccentric Uncle..and competing Siblings....will the magic of Christmas bring this dysFUNctional Family back together? You Betcha!

For more information, call (618) 462-6562. To purchase tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or go to Online Box Office

Admission

Adults: $17

Students with I.D.: $10