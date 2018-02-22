Alton Little Theater: Exit Laughing

Thursday, February 22, 2018, Starting at 7:30pm

Friday, March 16, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 17, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm

Tuesday, March 20, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 21, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm

Friday, March 23, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 24, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 18, 2018, Starts at 2:00pm

Sunday, March 25, 2018, Starts at 2:00pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

There’s FUN to be had when you have friends as entertaining and wise as the foursome who gather for a weekly bridge night and plan their trip around the world. Even when one passes away, the “girls” get hold of her ashes and the game is back on, albeit with one seemingly silent partner. But actually, the recently departed Mary has a lot to say. Through messages and gifts she arranged to arrive after her death, she sets in motion a new beginning for her friends - the audiences will love these almost-Golden Girls!

For more information, call (618) 462-6562.

To purchase tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or go to Online Box Office

Admission

Adults: $17

Students with I.D.: $10