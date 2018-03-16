Alton Little Theater: Exit Laughing

March 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24

Starting at 7:30pm

March 18 and 25 starting at 2 p.m.

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

There’s FUN to be had when you have friends as entertaining and wise as the foursome who gather for a weekly bridge night and plan their trip around the world. Even when one passes away, the “girls” get hold of her ashes and the game is back on, albeit with one seemingly silent partner. But actually, the recently departed Mary has a lot to say. Through messages and gifts she arranged to arrive after her death, she sets in motion a new beginning for her friends - the audiences will love these almost-Golden Girls!

For more information, call (618) 462-6562.

To purchase tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or go to Online Box Office

Admission

Adults: $17

Students with I.D.: $10