Alton Little Theater: Hair

Friday July 13, 2018, 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Saturday, July 14, 2018, 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Thursday, July 19, 2018, 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Friday, July 20, 2018, 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Saturday, July 21, 2018, 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Sunday, July 15, 2018, 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Sunday, July 22, 2018, 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

Fifty years ago a generation of “hippies” helped stop the Vietnam War. Now, fifty years later, it is another generation of young Americans who sing, protest and talk about social change, sexual identity issues, race relations AND ending school violence...and that is precisely WHY the celebration of the 50th anniversary of HAIR’s Broadway debut couldn’t come to Alton Little Theater in a more providential summer! Eight Performances will ROCK the RIVERBEND July 13th through July 22nd. Tickets are $25 for this very special Summer Showcase Production and YOU MUST BE 18 OR OLDER TO ATTEND – (NO EXCEPTIONS). Come see MORE than you think you know about HAIR. For tickets please call (618) 462-3205 or click here.