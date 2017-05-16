Alton Little Theater: Man of La Mancha
Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Little Theater: Man of La Mancha (Musical)
On May 12-14, 16-21, starting at 2 p.m. on Sundays and every other day at 7:30 p.m. at Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry Street, Alton, IL 62002. (618) 462-6562
One of the most beautiful story-telling musicals of all time. Miguel de Cervantes, aging and an utter failure as playwright, poet and tax collector, has been thrown into a dungeon in Seville to await trial by the inquisition for an offense against the church. There is a dragged before a kangaroo court of his fellow prisoners, who plan to confiscate his few possessions- including the uncompleted manuscript of a novel, Don Quixote. A timeless and inspirational tale for all those who have faith and believe that love and friendship can right the world.
For tickets, call (618) 462-3205
Admission:
- $17/Adult
- $10/Student
Info
Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map