Alton Little Theater: Todd Oliver

Friday, April 06 and Saturday, April 07 – 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday, April 08 – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

Todd Oliver and Alton Little Theater present the funniest night of your life!

America's Got Talend finalist Todd Oliver will present THREE amazing concerts at Alton Little Theater on April 6th, April 7th and April 8th, 2018!

For more information, call (618) 462-3205.