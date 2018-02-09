Alton Little Theater: Who's In Bed With The Butler
Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Little Theater: Who's In Bed With The Butler
- Friday, February 09, 2018, Starting at 7:30pm
- Saturday, February 10, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm
- Tuesday, February 13, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm
- Wednesday, February 14, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm
- Thursday, February 15, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm
- Friday, February 16, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm
- Saturday, February 17, 2018, Starts at 7:30pm
- Sunday, February 18, 2018, Starts at 2:00pm
Alton Little Theater
2450 N. Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-3205
Mad-Capped hilarity with mile-a-minute dialogue and a very twisted plot ensues when a California Billionaire bequeaths all his assets to his only daughter.....but what about the Mistress? The loyal Housekeeper? or even the bumbling Detective - is he for REAL? Audiences will love sorting it all out!
For more information, call (618) 462-6562.
To purchase tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or go to Online Box Office
Admission
Adults: $17
Students with I.D.: $10