Alton Middle School Musical CATS
Alton Middle School 2200 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Middle School's Theater Department presents its spring musical CATS. Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this wonderfully imaginative show features breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — “Memory.”
Doors Open at 6:30 pm and Tickets are $6.00.
