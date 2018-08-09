Alton Muny Band Grand Finale Concert
Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Thursday, August 9, 2018
8:00pm to 9:00pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-3270
The Alton Municipal Band will host its season finale concert on the campus of LCCC in the Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.
