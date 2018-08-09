Alton Muny Band Grand Finale Concert

Thursday, August 9, 2018

8:00pm to 9:00pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

The Alton Municipal Band will host its season finale concert on the campus of LCCC in the Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.