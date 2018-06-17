Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park

to Google Calendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00

Haskell Park 1200 Block Of Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park

Sunday, June 17, 2018

7:00pm to 8:00pm

Haskell Park

1200 Block Of Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-3585

Locals seldom miss a beat during the weekly summer concerts performed by the Alton Municipal Band at Haskell & Riverview Parks. Enjoy concert band music, which includes marches, concert pieces, popular tunes, and novelty numbers. This is a family friendly and the concerts are FREE and open to the public. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.

Info
Haskell Park 1200 Block Of Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park - 2018-06-17 19:00:00