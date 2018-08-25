Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park

Sunday, August 5, 2018

7:00pm to 8:00pm

Haskell Park

1200 Block Of Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-3585

Locals seldom miss a beat during the weekly summer concerts performed by the Alton Municipal Band at Haskell & Riverview Parks. Enjoy concert band music, which includes marches, concert pieces, popular tunes, and novelty numbers. This is a family friendly and the concerts are FREE and open to the public. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.