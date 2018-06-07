Alton Muny Band: Riverview Park
Riverview Park 450 Belleview, Alton, Illinois 62002
Thursday, June 7, 2018
8:00pm to 9:00pm
Riverview Park
Riverview Drive at Bluff Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 463-3580
Locals seldom miss a beat during the weekly summer concerts performed by the Alton Municipal Band at Haskell & Riverview Parks. Enjoy concert band music, which includes marches, concert pieces, popular tunes, and novelty numbers. This is a family friendly and the concerts are FREE and open to the public. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.