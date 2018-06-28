Alton Muny Band: Riverview Park

Thursday, June 28, 2018

8:00pm to 9:00pm

Riverview Park

Riverview Drive at Bluff Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-3580

Locals seldom miss a beat during the weekly summer concerts performed by the Alton Municipal Band at Haskell & Riverview Parks. Enjoy concert band music, which includes marches, concert pieces, popular tunes, and novelty numbers. This is a family friendly and the concerts are FREE and open to the public. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.