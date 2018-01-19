Alton Restaurant Week
Downtown Alton 427 Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Restaurant Week
Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 28
Starts at 11 a.m.
Restaurants throughout the region
Dine with us during the 7th Annual Alton Restaurant Week. Starting Friday, Jan. 19, many of the locally owned restaurants throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers will come together to offer diners a taste of some of their best menu items. Lunch is priced at $10 (plus tax and gratuity) and dinner is $25 (plus tax and gratuity). For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
