Alton Restaurant Week

Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 28

Starts at 11 a.m.

Restaurants throughout the region

Dine with us during the 7th Annual Alton Restaurant Week. Starting Friday, Jan. 19, many of the locally owned restaurants throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers will come together to offer diners a taste of some of their best menu items. Lunch is priced at $10 (plus tax and gratuity) and dinner is $25 (plus tax and gratuity). For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Admission

$25 for dinner

$10 for lunch