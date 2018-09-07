Alton Riverfront Adventure Canoe Trips

Sunday, October 7, 2018

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Alton Marina

1 Henry St.

Alton, IL 62002

(314) 896-4262

Discover a new way to see the Mississippi River with a series of guided canoe trips on the river with Big Muddy Adventures. In partnership with Alton Regional CVB, Big Muddy Adventures offers a monthly day trip into the majestic beauty of the Mississippi River and the Alton bluffs. Meet the Big Muddy Shuttle Bus at the Alton Marina and ride the Great River Road to the Piasa Creek access. BMA guides will meet you and outfit you for a 4-5 hour paddling adventure.

You will experience the splendor and beauty of this historic reach as well as make stops along the way to enjoy snacks and some exploring of the river habitat.

For more information or to reserve your spot today, visit 2muddy.com or call (314) 896-4262.