Alton's 27th JUNETEENTH Celebration
James H. Killion Park at Salu Salu & Locust, Alton, Illinois 62002
Saturday, June 16, 2018
10:00am to 5:00pm
Juneteeth Celebration 2018! Come out to Killion Park (formerly Salu Park) to celebrate the abolition of slavery, the history, heritage and culture. This event is free and open to the public. There will be children activities, music, entertainment, food and so much more!
For more information, call (618) 910-7422, (618) 799-9157, or (618) 616-5797.
