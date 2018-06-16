Alton's 27th JUNETEENTH Celebration

Saturday, June 16, 2018

10:00am to 5:00pm

James H. Killion Park

Salu and Locust

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 910-7422

Juneteeth Celebration 2018! Come out to Killion Park (formerly Salu Park) to celebrate the abolition of slavery, the history, heritage and culture. This event is free and open to the public. There will be children activities, music, entertainment, food and so much more!

For more information, call (618) 910-7422, (618) 799-9157, or (618) 616-5797.