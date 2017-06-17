Alton's Illinois 26th JUNETEENTH Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at James H. Killion Park, Salu and Locust Streets in Alton, IL 62002. (618) 910-7422.

Juneteenth Celebration 2017! Come out to Killion Park (formerly Salu Park) to celebrate the abolition of slavery, the history, heritage and culture.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be children activities, music, entertainment, food and so much more!

For more information, call (618) 910-7422, (618) 799-9157, or (618) 616-5797.

Admission: Free