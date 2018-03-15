Alton School District Young Authors' Conference

March 15, 2018

Location: East Elementary, 1035 Washington Ave., Alton, IL 62002

6 p.m. Lobby Doors will NOT open until 6 p.m.

6-6:20 p.m. Lobby Registration-name tags with room assignment for sharing sessions will be giving out in the lobby. Please find YOUR child's school sign in the gym lobby for program seating. Building guides will be available to assist you in locating your child's sharing session room.

6:20-7 p.m. Gym Introduction-students will sit by school and will be introduced by a building representative. Family members should sit in the bleacher area.

7-7:30 p.m. Gym Small Group Sharing Sessions-students will receive a trophy and share their book at this session.

Sharing Sessions provided an opportunity for each child to share the book he or she has written or illustrated. A teacher will present to lead the discussion so each author has an opportunity to share. This is a time for the author to talk about the store, the process used in writing and illustrating the book, or any other interesting features of his/her story. Parents may want to discuss which aspect of their book your child would like to share with the group. If time permits, each child may also read his/her book.