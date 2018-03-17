Alton St. Patrick's Day Festival

May the luck o’ the Irish be with you in Downtown Alton Saturday, March 17 during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival!

Local businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment and games available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bomb drinks to fiddle music, businesses, restaurants and bars along Third Street, Broadway and State Streets in Alton will pull out all the stops as they celebrate the wearin’ of the green.

Participating businesses include Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant, Bottle and Barrel, Catdaddy's Tavern, Chez Marilyn, Firehouse Tavern, Gatsby's Grille, Germania Brew Haus, Hops House at Argosy Casino Alton, Johnson's Corner, Morrison's Irish Pub, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, State Street Market of Alton and Tony’s Third Street Cafe.

Argosy Casino will provide a free shuttle throughout the event. Shuttle stops will be located at the corner of Belle and West 3rd Street, Johnson’s Corner, Bluff City Grill and Argosy Casino.

The St. Pat’s Day Fest is sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association, Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, Argosy Casino and Fritz Distributing.

For more information, shuttle/festival map and specials, visit AltonStPats.com!