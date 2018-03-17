Alton St. Patrick's Day Festival

Saturday, March 17, 2018

11:00am to 7:00pm

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

May the luck o’ the Irish be with you in Downtown Alton Saturday, March 17 during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival! Local businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment and games available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bomb drinks to fiddle music, businesses, restaurants and bars along Third Street, Broadway and State Streets in Alton will pull out all the stops as they celebrate the wearin’ of the green.

Participating businesses include Bluff City Grill, Bottle & Barrel, Catdaddy’s, Chez Marilyn, Firehouse Tavern, Hops House at Argosy Casino, Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Co., Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, State Street Market, and Tony’s Third Street Cafe.

Argosy Casino will provide a free shuttle throughout the event. Shuttle stops will be located at the corner of Belle and West 3rd Street, Johnson’s Corner, Bluff City Grill and Argosy Casino.

The St. Pat’s Day Fest is sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association, Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, Argosy Casino and Fritz Distributing.

For more details to go, altonstpats.com!