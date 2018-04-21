Alton Symphony Orchestra: A Foreign Flavor

Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Saturday, April 21, 2018

7:00pm to 9:00pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

We will conclude our 73rd season by taking you musically around the world. From the Hebrides Overture by Mendelssohn to the Gaelic Symphony by Beach you will feel as if you’ve been transported foreign land! Dance along to the ever popular Irish Suite by Anderson, Norwegian Dances by Grieg, and Hungarian Dances by Brahms.

Performance will be held in the Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

For more information, call (618) 792-4002.

Admission

Adults: $10

Seniors (62 and over): $5

Children (Grade 12 and under): FREE

Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty, Staff, Students:FREE

Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
