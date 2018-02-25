Alton Symphony Orchestra: A Tribute to America
Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Alton Symphony Orchestra: A Tribute to America
Sunday, February 25, 2018
3:00pm to 5:00pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-3270
Join in our tribute to America with two pieces by two different Bernsteins, Theme from the Magnificent Seven by Elmer Bernstein and West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein. Get jazzy with St. Louis Blues by Handy, and patriotic with Variations on America by Ives, and Salute to the Armed Forces. There will be a special performance by our Marie Stillwell Young Artist Winner.
Performance will be held in the Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.
For more information, call (618) 792-4002.
Admission
Adults: $10
Seniors (62 and over): $5
Children (Grade 12 and Under):FREE
Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty, Staff, Students: FREE