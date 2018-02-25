Alton Symphony Orchestra: A Tribute to America

Sunday, February 25, 2018

3:00pm to 5:00pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Join in our tribute to America with two pieces by two different Bernsteins, Theme from the Magnificent Seven by Elmer Bernstein and West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein. Get jazzy with St. Louis Blues by Handy, and patriotic with Variations on America by Ives, and Salute to the Armed Forces. There will be a special performance by our Marie Stillwell Young Artist Winner.

Performance will be held in the Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

For more information, call (618) 792-4002.

Admission

Adults: $10

Seniors (62 and over): $5

Children (Grade 12 and Under):FREE

Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty, Staff, Students: FREE