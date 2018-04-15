Alton Symphony Orchestra: Amen!

Sunday, April 15, 2018

3:00pm to 5:00pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Join us for our second annual “Amen!” concert! This concert experience designed to combine the orchestra with the voices of our audience as we sing hymns that have survived numerous generations and have brought peace and hope to so many. So bring your family and friends and sing along with the Alton Symphony Orchestra!

Performance will be held in the Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

For more information, call (618) 792-4002.

Admission

Adults: $10

Seniors (62+): $5

Free for children through 12th grade and students, faculty and staff of L&C