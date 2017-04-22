Alton Symphony Orchestra Concert

Through the years, composers have looked to nature for inspiration in communicating the depths of their heart. From “The Creation” by Haydn through the “Pastoral Symphony” of Beethoven, to the vastness of the “Grand Canyon Suite” and “Appalachian Spring”, this season finale concert will move you back in touch with nature. Tickets available at all Liberty Bank locations, Halpin Music Co and at the door. Adults $10 Seniors (62+) $5 Children 12th grade and under, Lewis and Clark Community College students, faculty and staff are FREE.