Alzheimer’s Support Group— Collinsville
St. John’s Community Care 222 Goethe Street, Collinsville, Illinois
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss at St. John’s Community Care located at 222 Goethe Street in Collinsville. Sessions are held the 2nd Tuesday of each month. Complimentary care for loved ones available with reservation. Call 618-344-5008.
St. John's Community Care 222 Goethe Street, Collinsville, Illinois
