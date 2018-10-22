Alzheimer's Detection Workshop
Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002
Senior Services Plus, a not-for-profit committed to everyone aging successfully, will be hosting a workshop by the Alzheimer’s Association to discuss the 10 signs for early detection of Alzheimer. Separate myth from reality and address commonly-held fears about Alzheimer’s disease. Find out how to recognize the signs, learn the benefits of early detection, and discover resources to help.
When:
Monday, October 22nd
10 AM – 11 AM
Where:
Senior Services Plus, Inc.
2603 N. Rogers Ave
Alton, IL 62002
This program is free and registration is requested.
Please call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 x123 to register.