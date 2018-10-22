Alzheimer's Detection Workshop

Senior Services Plus, a not-for-profit committed to everyone aging successfully, will be hosting a workshop by the Alzheimer’s Association to discuss the 10 signs for early detection of Alzheimer. Separate myth from reality and address commonly-held fears about Alzheimer’s disease. Find out how to recognize the signs, learn the benefits of early detection, and discover resources to help.

When:

Monday, October 22nd

10 AM – 11 AM

Where:

Senior Services Plus, Inc.

2603 N. Rogers Ave

Alton, IL 62002

This program is free and registration is requested.

Please call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 x123 to register.