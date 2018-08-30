Alzheimer's Support Group
First Baptist Church in Bethalto 201 South Moreland Road, Bethalto, Illinois 62010
Join us on the last Thursday of each month at 6pm at the First Baptist Church in Bethalto (201 South Moreland Road). Come and listen and share as we help each other through this journey with our loved ones. Light refreshments will be served. For additional information, please contact: Jamie Perkhiser 618.420.7078 or jperkhiser@cedarhurstliving.com
