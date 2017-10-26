Alzheimer's Support Informational Meeting

Join us for an informational meeting for those who have loved ones suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer's. We will be meeting at both 10am and 6pm and light refreshments will be served at both meetings.

Please join us as we discuss what days, times and frequencies of the meeting will best serve our community.

For additional information, please contact Jamie Perkhiser, 618.420.7078 or jperkhiser@cedarhurstliving.com