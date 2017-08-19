Amare's Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser to Battle Drug Addiction
Greater Alton Church 506 E. Airline Dr., Village of East Alton, Illinois 62024
Amare, a Madison County not-for-profit, is having a Lip Sync Battle to help raise money to battle drug addiction (heroin). Money raised will aid in assisting those in need of treatment and other program/service development. If you would like to register as a contestant for your chance at a grand prize, visit www.amarelipsync.eventbrite.com.
