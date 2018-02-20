America Reads Tutors

Need homework help or just extra practice in math or reading? Starting this Monday, January 22, come visit our America Reads tutor. The tutor will be available at our Delmar Avenue location on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3-8 PM. Students, K-12th grade, can work with the tutor for an hour on a first come first serve basis.

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 3-8 PM 2001 Delmar Ave

Tuesday 4-8 PM and Wednesday 3-8 PM 2145 Johnson Rd

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 720