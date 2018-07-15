American Beer Garden

Sunday, July 15, 2018

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

We’re embracing the summer with a little American spirit. Don your stars and stripes for this fun day of music, by none other than The American Originals, good food, and of course, beer! Come out and have a good time with us! There is no admission fee and no reservations are needed but seating is limited so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets just in case. Come spend a relaxing day filled with entertainment, a gorgeous view, lots of beer, awesome food and an ambiance that cannot be found anywhere else in St. Louis.