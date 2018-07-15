American Beer Garden
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Sunday, July 15, 2018
12:00pm to 4:00pm
(618) 786-2331
We’re embracing the summer with a little American spirit. Don your stars and stripes for this fun day of music, by none other than The American Originals, good food, and of course, beer! Come out and have a good time with us! There is no admission fee and no reservations are needed but seating is limited so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets just in case. Come spend a relaxing day filled with entertainment, a gorgeous view, lots of beer, awesome food and an ambiance that cannot be found anywhere else in St. Louis.