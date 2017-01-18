American Red Cross Blood Drive
Wood River
2/6/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark Junior High, 501 E. Lorena
Info
Lewis and Clark Junior High School 203 S. 6th Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Blood Drive
Lewis and Clark Junior High School 203 S. 6th Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Wood River
2/6/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark Junior High, 501 E. Lorena
Lewis and Clark Junior High School 203 S. 6th Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
|
Recipes brought to you by:
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features ArticleMy Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881
AdVantage News | 235A East Center Drive, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014