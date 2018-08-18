An Evening of Disney Magic

August 18, 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr, Alton, IL

Experience "An Evening of Disney Magic: Beloved Characters, Beautiful Music, Dance & Storytelling" at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 18 at 7 p.m.!

Kevin Frakes, Lee Cox and Dawn Turlington conceived an original script that pays tribute to Disney's most popular theatrical shows and movies.

Fifteen of the area's most talented performers are coming together to appear in this production which will serve as Alton Little Theater's Summer Showcase fundraiser. Twenty four selections from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog, Enchanted and more will be performed in a two-hour concert with chances for audience participation in numbers like "Let It Go" and "It's A Small World."

There will be a meet-n-greet with characters before the show at 6 p.m. and photo opportunities for parents and grandparents after the show. ALT will have some special Disney merchandise for sale and concessions will be sold by the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Ticket Link Coming Soon!