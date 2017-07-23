An Evening with Air Supply
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell's simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.
Doors at 6:00 p.m.
Show at 7:00 p.m.
$19.50 - GA (General Admission) tickets provide entry to the concert and seating on the general admission lawn area.
$35.00 - Premium (Premium) ticket includes entry to concert, assigned seating in the VIP area (or standing depending on the show) and access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth.
$59.00 - VIP (VIP) ticket includes entry to concert, assigned seating in the VIP area (or standing depending on the show), reserved parking, and access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth.
$159 - Lost in Love VIP Experience (LILVIP) ticket includes:
- entry to concert
- assigned seating in the VIP area (first 12 rows )
- reserved parking
- access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth
- Invitation to sound check with Meet & Greet to follow for photo opportunities with Air Supply
Exclusively VIP Swag Bag includes:
- One (1) Kodak archival metallic signed 8x10 photo
- One (1) Lapel Pin
- One (1) T-Shirt
- One (1) Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard
Admission: $19.50 - $59
