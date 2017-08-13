The annual “Blessing of Grapes Picnic” will be held this year on Sunday, August 13th from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at the St. Gregory Community Center located at 3501 Century Drive, Granite City.

Admission is free.

Tasty lamb and chicken kabob dinners and “lahmahjoun” (an Armenian delicacy) will be for sale. Delightful Armenian pastries and breads will be available for purchase as well.

All are invited to participate in the fun of learning Armenian dancing. The entertainment for children will include a bouncing house and face painting .

Armenian beer tasting and a variety of ethnic items will be offered to explore and enjoy.

Join the parish in celebrating this annual event with good food and fellowship.

For further information go to www.stgregorychurch.net or contact 618-741-8954.